Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $26.97. 107,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,008. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

