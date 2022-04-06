Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

APAM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.42%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

