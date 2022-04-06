Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 7.9%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $151.22 and last traded at $152.59. 65,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,416,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,577. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

