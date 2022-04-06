Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 9.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.85. 112,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,189,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $86,801,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Farfetch by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $12,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

