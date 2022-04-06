ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Up 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 261,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,211,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

