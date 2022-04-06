onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,131,562 shares.The stock last traded at $53.91 and had previously closed at $55.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

