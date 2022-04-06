American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Price Up 2%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $56.92. Approximately 6,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 690,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.