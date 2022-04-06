Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,647 shares.The stock last traded at $41.03 and had previously closed at $41.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Central Securities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

