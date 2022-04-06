Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 706,251 shares.The stock last traded at $36.86 and had previously closed at $37.73.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.