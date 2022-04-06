Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 1,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 164,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $6,146,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

