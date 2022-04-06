$0.01 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Points International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

PCOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Points International has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.25.

About Points International (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

