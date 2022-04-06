Xponance Inc. Sells 6,995 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day moving average of $324.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

