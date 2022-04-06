Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.65

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 4.65 and last traded at 4.71, with a volume of 84645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.11.

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

