Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG traded down $74.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,530.13. 4,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,813. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,511.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,649.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

