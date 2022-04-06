Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $45.81. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

CCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after buying an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 614,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

