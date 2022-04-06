LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Cap of $7.78 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $7.78 million and $102,063.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.72 or 0.07313248 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.85 or 1.00302850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051471 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.