Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $32.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 33,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Azul by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Azul by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 69.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.