MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSTR traded down $31.78 on Friday, reaching $455.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.06. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital World Investors increased its position in MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

