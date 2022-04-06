The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$99.63. 3,832,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,252. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.97. The company has a market cap of C$180.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.