Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $323.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,876,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.89. 2,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,296. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.09. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

