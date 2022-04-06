Xponance Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.66. 4,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.65 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

