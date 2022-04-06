Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,657,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $752.34. 12,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,048. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $754.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.76.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

