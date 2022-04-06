Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Insider Sells £15,089 in Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) insider Jim Shears sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.01), for a total value of £15,089 ($19,788.85).

Shares of LON TND traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 389 ($5.10). 5,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,563. Tandem Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 373 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 505.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

