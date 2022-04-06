Xponance Inc. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,992. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.