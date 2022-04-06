Novacoin (NVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $245,750.81 and $216.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 1.00118892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00026741 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

