$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
