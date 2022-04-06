$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

