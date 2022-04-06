Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.06.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $125,637,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AON has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $331.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

