Catherine (Kate) Hill Buys 2,856 Shares of Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) Stock

Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill bought 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.20 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,995.20 ($9,018.95).

Catherine (Kate) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Catherine (Kate) Hill bought 2,983 shares of Elmo Software stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.45 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,274.35 ($9,980.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Elmo Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR), payroll, and expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Small Business Solution and Mid-Market Solution. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR, payroll, and expense management related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning management, rewards and recognition, video e-learning content, remuneration, succession management, rostering, and time and attendance.

