Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,112,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,586,000 after acquiring an additional 56,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

