Xponance Inc. Buys 22,191 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Altria Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 46,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

