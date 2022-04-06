Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.99

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

