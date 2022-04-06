Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.37

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.37 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $58,325,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $9,126,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
