Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.37

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.37 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $58,325,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $9,126,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

