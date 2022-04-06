Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 5.61 and last traded at 5.78, with a volume of 7844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.96.

About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

