Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.62. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 720,944 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

