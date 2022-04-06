First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 383,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.95 and had previously closed at $64.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

