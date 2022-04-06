Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Hold

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Also, the 2022 earnings estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the stock. Rayonier owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. With solid balance sheet strength, Rayonier retains its focus on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. It announced the acquisition of 66,800 acres in Texas and Georgia. Located in the highly productive areas of Texas and Georgia, with a mature age-class distribution, the acquisition helps in the growth of Rayonier’s scale in strong timber markets. However, cut-throat competition in the market from national and local players plus substitutes and exposure to foreign markets pose challenges.”

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 15,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.