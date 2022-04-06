Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,534 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,805,000. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $5,445,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.00. 41,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,275. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.