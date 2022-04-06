HYCON (HYC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,661.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $596,741.57 and approximately $120,661.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001699 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000063 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

