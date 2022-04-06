Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Tops $233,668.34

Datamine (DAM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $233,668.34 and approximately $436.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00289896 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005724 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000615 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $735.74 or 0.01678578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003089 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,315 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.