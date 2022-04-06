-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PTLO traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,699. Portillos has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

