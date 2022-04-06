Zacks: Brokerages Expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). BriaCell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 5,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

