DragonVein Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $529.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.25 or 0.00780839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00207019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars.

