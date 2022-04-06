Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Hits $7.98 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $18,663.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

