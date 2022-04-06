Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,035 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,991. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

