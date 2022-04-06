Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 154,201 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,201 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 229,741 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 14.78.

Shares of OTLY traded down 0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 4.72. 119,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.19. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 4.66 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.