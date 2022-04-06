8,471 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,866 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,476. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

