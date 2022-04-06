Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.78

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 7391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,299.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

