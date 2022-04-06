Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.56

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.56 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.88), with a volume of 38670114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.93).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.84. The company has a market capitalization of £24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

