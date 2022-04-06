Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.34. 14,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,738,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

