Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$73.00 and last traded at C$72.92, with a volume of 1948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$72.15.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The firm has a market cap of C$36.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.83.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

